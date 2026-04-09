Gorillaz to make India debut as they announce tour dates

The British virtual band Gorillaz will be performing in India for the first time ever as part of their The Mountain Tour . The band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, announced on Thursday, April 9, 2026, that they will be playing live in Bengaluru and Mumbai in early 2027. Variety reported that this news comes after a viral comment on their official page hinted at an Indian tour.

Tour details Tour in support of 'The Mountain' album The Mountain Tour is in support of the band's critically acclaimed ninth studio album, The Mountain. The album features collaborations with several Indian artists such as Asha Bhosle, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Asha Puthli, and Amaan Ali Bangash. The band will be performing at Bengaluru's District Arena on January 23 and Mumbai's Jio World Garden on January 27.

Ticket sales Ticket details and pre-sale information Tickets for the Gorillaz concert will go on sale exclusively on the associated ticketing platform. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 1:00pm onward between April 13-18, 2026. General tickets will then be up for grabs from 2:00pm onward on April 18. The announcement comes after a successful run of shows across the UK and Ireland as part of their The Mountain Tour.

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