Gorillaz to make India debut as they announce tour dates
What's the story
The British virtual band Gorillaz will be performing in India for the first time ever as part of their The Mountain Tour. The band, created by Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, announced on Thursday, April 9, 2026, that they will be playing live in Bengaluru and Mumbai in early 2027. Variety reported that this news comes after a viral comment on their official page hinted at an Indian tour.
Tour details
Tour in support of 'The Mountain' album
The Mountain Tour is in support of the band's critically acclaimed ninth studio album, The Mountain. The album features collaborations with several Indian artists such as Asha Bhosle, Ajay Prasanna, Anoushka Shankar, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Asha Puthli, and Amaan Ali Bangash. The band will be performing at Bengaluru's District Arena on January 23 and Mumbai's Jio World Garden on January 27.
Ticket sales
Ticket details and pre-sale information
Tickets for the Gorillaz concert will go on sale exclusively on the associated ticketing platform. Pre-sale tickets will be available from 1:00pm onward between April 13-18, 2026. General tickets will then be up for grabs from 2:00pm onward on April 18. The announcement comes after a successful run of shows across the UK and Ireland as part of their The Mountain Tour.
Artist statements
Here's what the band members said
Albarn and Hewlett expressed their excitement about the upcoming India tour. Albarn said in a statement, "It has been and remains a dream of mine to bring Gorillaz in all its technicolor glory to India." "It's just the beginning and I truly look forward to the experience." Meanwhile, Hewlett added, "Our dream has always been to do a tour of India. We're very excited about returning to play shows in Mumbai and Bengaluru."