Gortner dies at 82, ex-child preacher inspired Oscar-winning 'Marjoe'
Entertainment
Marjoe Gortner, who went from being a child preacher to appearing in movies and TV, has passed away at 82.
His life story inspired the Oscar-winning documentary Marjoe, and he later showed up in classics like Earthquake and The A-Team after leaving evangelism behind.
Ziering and Tilly praise Gortner's charity
Gortner was known for organizing celebrity charity events: actor Ian Ziering praised him for raising big funds for good causes.
Jennifer Tilly shared how much fun his ski tournaments were, calling him genuinely generous.
Fans are also remembering his unique mark on film with roles in movies like Bobbie Jo and the Outlaw.