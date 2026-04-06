Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' at 39.50cr in India nearing 50cr

'Project Hail Mary' tops $420 million worldwide

The film has already pulled in over $420 million worldwide, especially taking off in China and India.

Fun fact: Gosling's daughters actually voiced the alien character he interacts with on set, making filming extra special for him.

Based on Andy Weir's novel, Project Hail Mary follows Dr. Ryland Grace as he tries to save humanity from a cosmic threat.

The movie released in India on March 26.