Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary' at 39.50cr in India nearing 50cr
Entertainment
Project Hail Mary, the new Hollywood sci-fi film starring Ryan Gosling, is reported at ₹39.50 crore at the Indian box office.
After a strong second weekend, up 20% from Friday to Saturday, the movie is set to keep climbing past the ₹50 crore gross mark by Tuesday.
'Project Hail Mary' tops $420 million worldwide
The film has already pulled in over $420 million worldwide, especially taking off in China and India.
Fun fact: Gosling's daughters actually voiced the alien character he interacts with on set, making filming extra special for him.
Based on Andy Weir's novel, Project Hail Mary follows Dr. Ryland Grace as he tries to save humanity from a cosmic threat.
The movie released in India on March 26.