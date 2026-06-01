Gossain on Khan podcast says Hashmi's 'serial kisser' PR tactic
Turns out, Emraan Hashmi's famous "serial kisser" tag was actually a planned strategy.
PR pro Parul Gossain shared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast that she came up with the idea after seeing how much buzz Hashmi's kissing scenes got in the media, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt agreed.
Although Hashmi was hesitant at first, worried about his wife's reaction, Gossain reassured her it was just for publicity.
The plan paid off big time, especially in smaller towns, and helped boost his fame during movie releases.
Label defined Hashmi after 'Murder' films
The "serial kisser" label really stuck after Hashmi starred in the Murder franchise and became part of his identity from 2003 to 2012.
On Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast last year, Hashmi admitted that while the tag helped his career, it also influenced how audiences saw him.
He most recently appeared in Haq alongside Yami Gautam.