Gossain on Khan podcast says Hashmi's 'serial kisser' PR tactic Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Turns out, Emraan Hashmi's famous "serial kisser" tag was actually a planned strategy.

PR pro Parul Gossain shared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast that she came up with the idea after seeing how much buzz Hashmi's kissing scenes got in the media, and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt agreed.

Although Hashmi was hesitant at first, worried about his wife's reaction, Gossain reassured her it was just for publicity.

The plan paid off big time, especially in smaller towns, and helped boost his fame during movie releases.