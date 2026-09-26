Goswami acquires adaptation rights to Mitra books tied to Dutt
Entertainment
Producer Manish Goswami is bringing back the magic of Guru Dutt by acquiring the adaptation rights to Bimal Mitra's Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.
The new projects will be inspired by Bimal Mitra's books Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, both closely tied to Dutt's legacy.
It's a chance for today's audience to rediscover what made these films so special.
Goswami aims to showcase Dutt's genius
Goswami says he admires Dutt's unique style and the way his films tackled real social issues.
By adapting stories connected to Dutt, Goswami hopes to show more of the creative mind behind the camera.
Details like casting are still under wraps, but these adaptations aim to help audiences understand Guru Dutt's genius.