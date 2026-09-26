Goswami acquires adaptation rights to Mitra books tied to Dutt

Producer Manish Goswami is bringing back the magic of Guru Dutt by acquiring the adaptation rights to Bimal Mitra's Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

The new projects will be inspired by Bimal Mitra's books Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, both closely tied to Dutt's legacy.

It's a chance for today's audience to rediscover what made these films so special.