Goswami says she has no primary partner in ethical nonmonogamy Entertainment May 31, 2026

Actor Shahana Goswami recently shared her perspective on ethical nonmonogamy in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan.

She revealed she's in deep relationships with more than one person, and everyone involved is fully aware.

"At this point, I don't even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it's not casual. None of it is casual for me," she said, highlighting that her connections are intentional and meaningful, even if they don't fit the usual mold.