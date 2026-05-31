Goswami says she has no primary partner in ethical nonmonogamy
Actor Shahana Goswami recently shared her perspective on ethical nonmonogamy in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan.
She revealed she's in deep relationships with more than one person, and everyone involved is fully aware.
"At this point, I don't even have one primary partner like that. I have many people with whom I have long-standing dynamics, but it's not casual. None of it is casual for me," she said, highlighting that her connections are intentional and meaningful, even if they don't fit the usual mold.
Goswami stresses consent in ethical nonmonogamy
Goswami made it clear that ethical nonmonogamy is all about openness and consent, not secrecy or cheating.
She emphasized that these relationships require emotional maturity and honest conversations.
"None of it is casual for me," she explained, pushing back against the idea that her approach lacks depth.
For her, love means freedom, authenticity, and letting people define commitment on their own terms.