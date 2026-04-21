Goswami starts Kerala shoot with Dvaan Production, Dream Yatra Films

'Laalo' became Gujarat's highest-grossing film

Laalo, released in 2025, was a major turning point: Goswami's performance as Lord Krishna got him tons of praise and made him a household name.

The film, set in Junagadh, became Gujarat's highest-grossing movie ever.

Goswami also shared how using authentic Gujarati language and local slang helped everyone connect with the story, even if they didn't speak Gujarati themselves.