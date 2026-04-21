Goswami starts Kerala shoot with Dvaan Production, Dream Yatra Films
Entertainment
Shruhad Goswami, who shot to fame with Laalo, has just started filming his next (yet-untitled) project in Kerala.
The movie is a collaboration between Dvaan Production and Dream Yatra Films.
While details are still under wraps, fans are buzzing to see what Shruhad brings after Laalo's big success.
'Laalo' became Gujarat's highest-grossing film
Laalo, released in 2025, was a major turning point: Goswami's performance as Lord Krishna got him tons of praise and made him a household name.
The film, set in Junagadh, became Gujarat's highest-grossing movie ever.
Goswami also shared how using authentic Gujarati language and local slang helped everyone connect with the story, even if they didn't speak Gujarati themselves.