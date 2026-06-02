Gourav returns as Slightly in 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 filming
Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav is back as Slightly for the second season of Alien: Earth, the sci-fi series from Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott. Filming kicks off this June.
Gourav says, "Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of how emotionally complex and unpredictable he is. ", and says "Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special."
Cast includes Dinklage Olyphant Chandler Lawther
Season two features a stacked cast, including Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Lawther.
Gourav credits his costars for pushing him creatively every day.
With this role, he's making even bigger waves on the global stage.