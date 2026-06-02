Gourav returns as Slightly in 'Alien: Earth' Season 2 filming Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Adarsh Gourav is back as Slightly for the second season of Alien: Earth, the sci-fi series from Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott. Filming kicks off this June.

Gourav says, "Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of how emotionally complex and unpredictable he is. ", and says "Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special."