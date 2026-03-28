Government and Prasar Bharati announce 486.7-acre Khampur film city plan
Delhi is getting its own film city in Khampur, thanks to a partnership between the government and Prasar Bharati.
Announced at the International Film Festival, this 486.7-acre project aims to make Delhi a go-to spot for next-generation media: think AI-driven production and OTT content.
The Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) will anchor tourism and cultural integration.
Film policy to include upto 3cr
The new film city promises high-end studios, training centers, and research hubs for animation, VFX, and gaming.
A new film policy is being drafted that would include subsidies of up to ₹3 crore to attract creators.
Beyond boosting filmmaking in Delhi, the project is set to open up jobs and help creative industries thrive in emerging tech spaces.