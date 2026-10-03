Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' finally cleared for release?
What's the story
Salman Khan's upcoming film, Maatrubhumi, has reportedly received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The film was initially titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly based on the 2020 India-China conflict. However, it faced delays because of concerns over its portrayal of China amid improving relations between the two countries. Now, a breakthrough has been achieved with the government's clearance.
Release plans
Khan is eyeing a post-Diwali release for the film
A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The I&B Ministry [is] now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week."
"Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period...would be apt for the release."
"The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film...Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13."
Film modifications
Film has undergone major changes to comply with government directives?
The source further revealed that Maatrubhumi has undergone major changes to meet government directives.
"The new version of Maatrubhumi is highly altered compared to the original version. Moreover, it now also talks about the relationship between India and China in a positive light," the source added.
The film also stars Chitrangda Singh and is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.