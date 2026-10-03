Salman Khan's 'Maatrubhumi' finally cleared for release?

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The I&B Ministry [is] now satisfied with the new version of Maatrubhumi. Hence, they gave an NOC to the war saga last week."

"Salman Khan is now eyeing November 13. He believes that the post-Diwali period...would be apt for the release."

"The makers will soon submit the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). If the CBFC clears the film...Salman and his team will most probably bring Maatrubhumi to cinemas on November 13."