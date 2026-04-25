Government pauses 'Lawrence of Punjab' citing public order concerns
Entertainment
The government has paused the ZEE5 docuseries Lawrence of Punjab, worried it might glamorize gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and stir up trouble.
Officials told the High Court that dramatizing Bishnoi's story could threaten public order, and Punjab Police flagged worries about promoting gangster culture.
Warring ends 'Lawrence of Punjab' challenge
Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has now dropped his legal push to stop the show's April 27 release, saying he was concerned about its effect on young people and local values.
The series explores how Bishnoi became a notorious figure (he is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail and is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala) and digs into his rise in India's crime scene.