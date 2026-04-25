Government pauses 'Lawrence of Punjab' citing public order concerns

Warring ends 'Lawrence of Punjab' challenge

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has now dropped his legal push to stop the show's April 27 release, saying he was concerned about its effect on young people and local values.

The series explores how Bishnoi became a notorious figure (he is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail and is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala) and digs into his rise in India's crime scene.