Gowariker named festival director for 57th IFFI, former jury president
Entertainment
Ashutosh Gowariker just got named festival director for the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).
He's been part of IFFI since 1984 and even served as jury president in 2024, so this feels like a natural next step in his journey with the festival.
Gowariker focuses on preserving IFFI legacy
Gowariker called it "immense pride and joy" to take on this role, saying he's lucky to have seen how IFFI has grown over the years.
He's focused on keeping IFFI's legacy strong while working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Goa's government.