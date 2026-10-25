Gowda evicted from 'Bigg Boss Kannada 13' after surprise call
Entertainment
Wildcard entrant Lakshmi Gowda has been evicted from Bigg Boss Kannada 13 after a surprise phone call in the activity room.
She landed in the bottom three with Sonika and Kumari, but still made her mark as the first female contestant from Agnipareeksha to reach the top four.
Gowda 'Agnipareeksha' winner praised by Sudeep
Lakshmi joined Bigg Boss after winning Agnipareeksha, a show for everyday folks.
Though her time in the house was brief, she faced plenty of challenges and even earned praise from host Kiccha Sudeep.
With Lakshmi out, the rest of the housemates are still in it for the win.