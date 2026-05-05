Graham wears Petsa mesh gown hand-sewn at Met Gala

Gala celebrates Conde M. Nast Galleries

Graham finished her look with silver chrome-dipped hands, nodding to the sculptors whose work fills the Met.

This year's gala also celebrated the opening of the new Conde M. Nast Galleries—a huge new space for fashion inside the museum.

Dimitra Petsa said, "I have always admired Ashley for her intellect and her beauty, and it has been a dream to dress her for such an important moment,".

Co-chairs included Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, so yes, it was that iconic.