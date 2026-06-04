'Gram Chikitsalay' S02 locks June 23 premiere date

The lead role of Dr. Prabhat will be reprised by Amol Parashar , along with Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh returning to their characters from the first season. Vinay Pathak is also returning to the series. Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined the cast as a new addition this season. Makers dropped a new poster on Thursday.

Season 2 preview

'Gram Chikitsalay' reflects audience preference for rural stories

Director Tiwari said, via The Hollywood Reporter India, "We are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us." "The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living." Manish Menghani, Director-Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, added that Gram Chikitsalay reflected audience preferences for stories rooted in rural India.