'Gram Chikitsalay' S02 locks June 23 premiere date
What's the story
The second season of the popular Prime Original series Gram Chikitsalay will premiere globally on June 23, 2026, Prime Video announced on Thursday. The new season will be available in Hindi across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide. Produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Lalitam Tiwari with writing from Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava, the show focuses on medical facilities available in rural locales.
Cast details
New season will have these actors
The lead role of Dr. Prabhat will be reprised by Amol Parashar, along with Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Garima Vikrant Singh returning to their characters from the first season. Vinay Pathak is also returning to the series. Dinesh Lal Yadav has joined the cast as a new addition this season. Makers dropped a new poster on Thursday.
Season 2 preview
'Gram Chikitsalay' reflects audience preference for rural stories
Director Tiwari said, via The Hollywood Reporter India, "We are excited to continue a story that has always been about much more than just a rural comedy drama for us." "The new season builds on that vision by depicting the challenges of delivering healthcare, the quirks, deep community bonds, and resilience that define rural living." Manish Menghani, Director-Head of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, added that Gram Chikitsalay reflected audience preferences for stories rooted in rural India.