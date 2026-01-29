Grammy Awards 2026: What to know

All eight Best New Artist nominees—Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, sombr., and The Marias—are set to perform. Plus, look out for Clipse, Pharrell Williams, Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber . Trevor Noah returns as host for his sixth (and final) round. Presenters include Harry Styles and Doechii.

Who's leading the nominations?

Kendrick Lamar tops the list with nine nods; Lady Gaga follows with seven and Bad Bunny has six.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. says he's especially excited for "history-making moments" from fresh faces this year.

The Premiere Ceremony streams at 3:30pm ET on Grammy's YouTube and live.GRAMMY.com if you want to tune in early.