Grammys 2026: Tyler, the Creator, Blackpink's Rosé set to perform
What's the story
The 2026 Grammy Awards will feature performances by global music icons Tyler, the Creator and K-pop sensation Rosé. The announcement comes after the two artists were recognized at Variety's 2025 Hitmakers event in December. Tyler is nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Performance, while Rosé is a first-time nominee with three nods.
First-time nominee
Rosé's historic Grammy performance and nominations
Rosé, a member of the popular K-pop group Blackpink, will be making history as the first K-pop soloist to perform at the Grammys. She joins an impressive lineup of performers, including Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse and Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, among others. The singer has also received three nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on APT.
Song success
'APT' and Rosé's Grammy journey
APT, dropped on October 18, 2024, as the lead single from Rosé's debut studio album Rosie, has been a massive success. The track became the fastest by an Asian act to cross 300 million streams on YouTube Music and remained on the Billboard Hot 100 for 45 weeks. Speaking about her potential historic Grammy moment with APT, Rosé told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think it'll be a moment that proves to myself so many things that I grew up doubting."
Event details
2026 Grammy Awards: What to expect
The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled to be held on February 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The event will be streamed live via Paramount+. Trevor Noah will host the ceremony for the sixth consecutive year, and it will be his last time emceeing this event. Prior to the main show, a live broadcast of the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony from the Peacock Theater is scheduled for 12:30pm PT (1:00am IST) and can be watched on live.Grammy.com.