Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' grand premiere set to be in Dubai?
What's the story
The grand premiere of the upcoming film Ramayana might take place in Dubai, reported Mid-Day. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra had previously postponed their plans for a UAE premiere due to regional conflicts, but are now considering the option again. The event is tentatively scheduled for October 28 and will be attended by lead actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash.
Venue selection
Team currently scouting locations in Dubai
The Ramayana team has already begun scouting locations in Dubai for the premiere. A source told the outlet, "In April, the idea was put on hold because the timing didn't feel right." "Now that the situation has eased considerably, the team is again exploring the feasibility of taking Ramayana to Dubai." "The city was always the preferred choice because of its ability to stage large-scale events and the Indian diaspora."
Special gathering
Special event for content creators
Earlier, the Ramayana team hosted a special event for over 150 content creators. The gathering allowed attendees to interact with the actors and get a closer look at the film. The event also featured behind-the-scenes glimpses from the movie, further heightening anticipation among fans. On the other hand, in a recent update, Ramayana producer Malhotra confirmed that the film will also be released in Spanish. The film features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh, as well.