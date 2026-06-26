Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' grand premiere set to be in Dubai?

Venue selection

Team currently scouting locations in Dubai

The Ramayana team has already begun scouting locations in Dubai for the premiere. A source told the outlet, "In April, the idea was put on hold because the timing didn't feel right." "Now that the situation has eased considerably, the team is again exploring the feasibility of taking Ramayana to Dubai." "The city was always the preferred choice because of its ability to stage large-scale events and the Indian diaspora."