Grande confirms reunion with ex-boyfriend Alvarez via Instagram photos
Entertainment
Ariana Grande just made things Instagram official with Ricky Alvarez, her ex from 2015-16.
On August 12, she posted a set of photos, one showing them in matching outfits, with his arm around her, that quietly confirmed their romance is back on.
Grande and Alvarez spotted since June
They were first spotted together again in Austin, Texas, on June 26 and then he was seen dancing at her Brooklyn show in July.
She even slipped a little lyrical nod to Ricky during "Thank U, Next."
Sources say they've stayed close friends over the years and are now giving things another shot, taking it slow as Ariana wraps up her Eternal Sunshine Tour this September.