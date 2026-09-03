Grande promotes 'Focker-in-Law' before stepping back from public appearances
Ariana Grande is wrapping up her public appearances soon, but first she's promoting her new comedy film, Focker-in-Law.
The movie (part of the Meet the Parents series) drops November 25 and features Grande alongside Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Teri Polo.
Skyler Gisondo and Beanie Feldstein round out the cast.
Grande announced hiatus during 41-show tour
Grande announced her hiatus before finishing her 41-show Eternal Sunshine Tour, which ended September 1 at London's O2 Arena. Her tour also supported mental health and LGBTQ+ causes through The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.
While she'll step back from stage and public events (and skip the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George), she's still promoting Focker-in-Law and working on brand partnerships.
Looking ahead, she'll voice a character in Dr. Seuss's Oh, the Places You'll Go! animated film coming in 2028.