Why Greta Gerwig's stories about women feel so real
What's the story
Greta Gerwig has become a powerful force in redefining how Hollywood depicts female narratives. As a director and writer, she has injected new life into the industry, defying conventional storytelling patterns.
By centering on authentic female experiences, Gerwig has furthered the conversation of women's place in cinema.
Her films frequently showcase nuanced characters and relationships, giving viewers new avenues to connect with stories about women.
'Lady Bird' and authentic storytelling
In Lady Bird, Gerwig offers an authentic coming-of-age story we all can relate to.
The film's protagonist is a young woman who is entering her last year of high school. The film beautifully captures family dynamics and personal growth.
By sticking to what we can all relate to, Gerwig offers a story that's sincere and grounded.
This way, audiences connect with the characters and remember real-life challenges young women go through.
Redefining female characters in 'Little Women'
With Little Women, Gerwig reimagines Louisa May Alcott's classic for modern audiences.
She focuses on the individuality and ambitions of each March sister, and their unique struggles and aspirations.
In doing so, Gerwig challenges traditional gender roles usually depicted in period dramas.
Her adaptation emphasizes themes of independence and self-discovery, offering a fresh take on familiar characters while staying true to the original text.
Emphasis on female collaboration
Gerwig has been putting a lot of emphasis on collaboration among women, both behind and in front of the camera.
In her films, she frequently collaborates with female writers, producers, and actors.
This not only makes for authentic narratives that reflect diverse experiences but also enriches the storytelling process and creates an environment that amplifies women's voices within Hollywood.
Impact beyond box office success
While Gerwig's films have been commercially successful at the box office, their influence goes beyond numbers.
Her work sparks conversations on representation in media by giving us layered female characters who go beyond cliches prevalent in mainstream cinema.
With deliberate storytelling choices based on authenticity instead of formulaic tropes/cliches (as per industry standards today), Gerwig changes how stories about women are told everywhere.
Not just monetarily.