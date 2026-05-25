Grisham accuses YouTube of hosting AI narrated 'The Widow' audiobook Entertainment May 25, 2026

John Grisham is not happy with YouTube after an AI-generated audiobook of his novel The Widow racked up 80,000 listens on the platform.

Instead of the official narrator, a computer voice reads the whole book, paired with hours of AI-made stock footage, which Grisham says is piracy.