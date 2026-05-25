Grisham accuses YouTube of hosting AI narrated 'The Widow' audiobook
Entertainment
John Grisham is not happy with YouTube after an AI-generated audiobook of his novel The Widow racked up 80,000 listens on the platform.
Instead of the official narrator, a computer voice reads the whole book, paired with hours of AI-made stock footage, which Grisham says is piracy.
Copyright tools struggle with AI audiobooks
Grisham accused YouTube of knowingly allowing the unauthorized audiobook to remain up, saying, .".. it's clear they know what is happening and refuse to stop it."
The issue highlights how current copyright tools struggle to spot AI-narrated audiobooks, making it tough for authors and publishers to protect their work as tech keeps evolving.