Groww Foundation and Jaipur Literature Festival launch free 'Imprint' program
Groww Foundation and Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) just launched "Imprint," a free publishing program designed to help new writers break into the world of books.
It's all about tackling common hurdles like finding publishers and avoiding high self-publishing costs.
No wonder nearly 1,500 registrations have already signed up across India.
Applicants send 1st chapter and synopsis
To apply, you send in your first chapter and a synopsis. If you make the long list, you'll be asked for your full manuscript, which will be evaluated by a jury.
The best part? Selected writers get mentorship, pro editing, cover design, production help, and the works.
As Kalpana Swaminathan, head of Groww Foundation, puts it, Imprint is here to connect fresh voices with readers and make publishing way more accessible.