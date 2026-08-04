Groww Foundation and Jaipur Literature Festival launch free 'Imprint' program

To apply, you send in your first chapter and a synopsis. If you make the long list, you'll be asked for your full manuscript, which will be evaluated by a jury.

The best part? Selected writers get mentorship, pro editing, cover design, production help, and the works.

As Kalpana Swaminathan, head of Groww Foundation, puts it, Imprint is here to connect fresh voices with readers and make publishing way more accessible.