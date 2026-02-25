Gucci's AI-generated Milan Fashion Week images spark outrage

Many fans feel swapping out real photographers and models for AI clashes with Gucci's luxury image—especially when their bags can cost up to $10,000. One viral X post joked, "Bleak days when Gucci can't find a real human Milanese grandmother to wear an outfit from 1976." Another user warned that using AI is the "fastest way for a brand to lose value."

Critics divided on AI's role in fashion creativity

The backlash taps into a bigger question about whether tech like AI helps or hurts creativity in fashion.

Critics say it undercuts traditional artistry and craftsmanship, while others think it could open up new creative possibilities.

All this comes just as Gvasalia gears up for his first big show with Gucci.