'Gudgudi': All about Ahsaas Channa film headed to Cannes 2026

The makers of Gudgudi, starring Ahsaas Channa, have announced that the film has been selected for screening at the 79th Cannes Film Festival 2026. The festival is scheduled to take place from May 12 to May 23 in Cannes, France. This selection is a significant milestone for the film and a proud moment for Indian cinema at large.

Film details More about the film and its director Directed by Manisha K Makwana, Gudgudi will have its world premiere at Cannes in the Marche du Film section. This platform is known for uniting filmmakers, producers, and distributors from around the globe. The film is produced by Mukesh Chhabra and White Peacock Films. Its journey from development to international showcase underscores the increasing global reach of Indian stories on such platforms. Notably, this marks casting director Chhabra's debut production.

Social media announcement Team 'Gudgudi' shared the news on social media The Gudgudi team took to social media to share their excitement and gratitude over the film's selection. They also unveiled a poster. "Presenting Gudgudi: Our yet another special film that has found its way to Cannes... and we honestly couldn't be more grateful to share this moment with all of you. This is a dream come true with dream team @manishamakwana18 @ahsaassy_," they wrote. The team further thanked everyone for their unconditional love, belief, and support throughout the journey.

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