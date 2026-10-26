Gulati's brother ranks Choudhary 1st on 'Rise and fall'
Entertainment
On Rise and Fall Season two, Gautam Gulati's brother surprised everyone by ranking Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as the first contestant.
He credited her intense rivalry with Gautam for keeping things exciting and even suggested Gautam rethink his alliances, calling out Priyanka's smart gameplay.
Family reunions spark emotional strategy shifts
This week's family reunions brought plenty of emotions and some strategy shifts.
Priyanka had a tense moment after comments upset her brothers, while Niharika got a confidence boost from her mom, who also picked Priyanka as top player.
Meanwhile, Irina started rethinking her alliances after her friend criticized Swara, adding more twists to the competition.