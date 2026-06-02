'Gullak' Season 5 arrives June 5 2026 on Sony LIV
Entertainment
Gullak is back! The Mishra family's story continues in Season five, dropping June 5, 2026 on Sony LIV.
Known for its honest take on middle-class life, the show blends humor and heart in a way that feels both real and comforting.
Joshi steps in as Annu Mishra
The trailer brings us back to Mishra Nivas, familiar steel containers and all, but now there's fresh paint and even Wi-Fi, showing the family is moving with the times.
There's also a big change: Anant V. Joshi steps in as Annu Mishra, hinting at new directions as Annu might be moving out.
Expect more laughs, relatable moments, and a look at how families grow together, and sometimes apart.