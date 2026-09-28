'BB 20' promo: Gullu gets special power, nominations turn messy
What's the story
In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 20, house captain Kushal Tanwar (aka Gullu) faces a tough decision that would impact both the ration supply and the lifelines of certain contestants. He must choose between four options: one with 120% ration but no lifeline restoration, and three others with 80% ration and restored lifelines for different pairs of contestants. He eventually chose the option that restored Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann's lost lifelines.
Decision details
Who were the other options for restoring lifelines?
Gullu's choice means the housemates will have an 80% ration for the week, while Singh and Mann will get their lost lifelines back.
This decision gives them another chance to stay in the game.
The other options were restoring the lifelines of Aasif Khan-ScoutOP or Rhiti Tiwari-Yung DSA.
Twitter Post
See the promo here
#Gullu ke haath hai jeevandaan ka power! Ab kaun regain karega apni life?— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 27, 2026
Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9
baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #ColorsTVpar. #BiggBoss20#biggbossonjiohotstarpic.twitter.com/F2LDdTwOPp
Nomination task
Nomination task scheduled for Monday
The latest promo also teases a nomination task where contestants must ensure their own and others' safety.
Housemates were paired up, with each pair given 10 minutes to decide which contestant would be safe and which would be nominated.
If they couldn't agree within the time limit, both would face nomination.