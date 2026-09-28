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Home / News / Entertainment News / 'BB 20' promo: Gullu gets special power, nominations turn messy
'BB 20' promo: Gullu gets special power, nominations turn messy
Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu is the captain of 'BB 20'

'BB 20' promo: Gullu gets special power, nominations turn messy

By Apoorva Rastogi
Sep 28, 2026
04:21 pm
What's the story

In the latest promo for Bigg Boss 20, house captain Kushal Tanwar (aka Gullu) faces a tough decision that would impact both the ration supply and the lifelines of certain contestants. He must choose between four options: one with 120% ration but no lifeline restoration, and three others with 80% ration and restored lifelines for different pairs of contestants. He eventually chose the option that restored Uditi Singh and Kanika Mann's lost lifelines.

Decision details

Who were the other options for restoring lifelines?

Gullu's choice means the housemates will have an 80% ration for the week, while Singh and Mann will get their lost lifelines back.

This decision gives them another chance to stay in the game.

The other options were restoring the lifelines of Aasif Khan-ScoutOP or Rhiti Tiwari-Yung DSA.

Twitter Post

See the promo here

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Nomination task

Nomination task scheduled for Monday

The latest promo also teases a nomination task where contestants must ensure their own and others' safety.

Housemates were paired up, with each pair given 10 minutes to decide which contestant would be safe and which would be nominated.

If they couldn't agree within the time limit, both would face nomination.

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