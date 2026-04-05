Gulzar wins Best Lyrics at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Legendary lyricist Gulzar just took home the best lyrics award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for Ul Julool Ishq from Gustaakh Ishq.

The Mumbai event was hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, and saw some tough competition from Irshad Kamil, Varun Grover, and Javed Akhtar.