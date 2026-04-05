Gulzar wins Best Lyrics at 2026 Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Legendary lyricist Gulzar just took home the best lyrics award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for Ul Julool Ishq from Gustaakh Ishq.
The Mumbai event was hosted by Alia Bhatt, Zakir Khan, Sunil Grover, and Saurabh Dwivedi, and saw some tough competition from Irshad Kamil, Varun Grover, and Javed Akhtar.
Rao presents Pookutty accepts Gulzar award
Shilpa Rao presented the award, which was accepted by Resul Pookutty on Gulzar's behalf.
The Chetak Screen Awards are instituted by The Indian Express Group and winners are picked by the Screen Academy, an independent, not-for-profit body of 53 filmmakers, artistes, and cultural voices.