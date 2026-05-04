'Gunmaaster G9' director calls Genelia 'dream to work with'
What's the story
The upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of actor Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt after two decades. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Datt spoke about his experience working with Deshmukh and revealed an incident that showcased her commitment to the project.
Actor's commitment
Director lauds actor for her dedication
Datt praised Deshmukh for her understanding of the filmmaking process. He said, "She's a dream to work with. I guess since she's also a producer, she understands the practicality of making a film with all the pressures, budgetary challenges, etc. put together." "The support system she provides on the sets is beautiful. Her commitment is on another level." The director also revealed how Deshmukh balanced her personal life and work during a crucial shoot day.
Work-life balance
Deshmukh shot all night, attended son's soccer match
Datt shared an incident where Deshmukh shot for a major action sequence from 7:00pm to 6:00am. She then flew to Delhi for her son's soccer match, returned to Mumbai by 5:30-6:00pm and reported back on set at 8:00pm. "The way she balanced work and her personal life was commendable," said Datt. He added that she was sensitive about the budget of Gunmaaster G9 and didn't want to waste money by canceling the shoot.
Director's admiration
Datt has major respect for Deshmukh
Datt further said he wrapped up Deshmukh's scenes as quickly as possible because he felt guilty about her grueling schedule. "Once she was done, I told her, 'Please go and sleep.' I have to give it to her. It's a gesture I have not seen in a while. This is why I have a major respect and a close bond with her." Gunmaaster G9 features music by Himesh Reshammiya and might be released by the end of 2026.