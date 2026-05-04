'Gunmaaster G9' director calls Genelia 'dream to work with'

The upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 marks the reunion of actor Emraan Hashmi and director Aditya Datt after two decades. The film also stars Genelia Deshmukh in an important role. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Datt spoke about his experience working with Deshmukh and revealed an incident that showcased her commitment to the project.

Actor's commitment Director lauds actor for her dedication Datt praised Deshmukh for her understanding of the filmmaking process. He said, "She's a dream to work with. I guess since she's also a producer, she understands the practicality of making a film with all the pressures, budgetary challenges, etc. put together." "The support system she provides on the sets is beautiful. Her commitment is on another level." The director also revealed how Deshmukh balanced her personal life and work during a crucial shoot day.

Work-life balance Deshmukh shot all night, attended son's soccer match Datt shared an incident where Deshmukh shot for a major action sequence from 7:00pm to 6:00am. She then flew to Delhi for her son's soccer match, returned to Mumbai by 5:30-6:00pm and reported back on set at 8:00pm. "The way she balanced work and her personal life was commendable," said Datt. He added that she was sensitive about the budget of Gunmaaster G9 and didn't want to waste money by canceling the shoot.

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