Emraan Hashmi's 'Gunmaaster G9' might release in late 2026

Director Aditya Datt recently shared an update on the filming of his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he revealed that they are currently in the final leg of production. "I am getting into the last two schedules of the film," he said, adding that they will be shooting in Mumbai soon and then wrapping up in June in Uttarakhand. The film is led by Emraan Hashmi and might hit theaters in late 2026.

Filming details Shooting in harsh summer heat Datt also revealed that they will be shooting a major car action sequence in Mumbai for eight days in May. He admitted that shooting in the harsh summer heat is a challenge, but necessary to meet their timeline. "The fear is that we are shooting in the harsh summers in the open. The unit members are going to get fried (laughs). But the job demands it as we can't do it in the rain," he said.

Location details Shooting in Rishikesh, Mussoorie, and Delhi After the Mumbai schedule, the team will head to Uttarakhand for 25-26 days of shooting. They plan to film in locations like Rishikesh and Mussoorie, with a few days also scheduled in Delhi. "In short, 33-34 days of shooting or 40% of the filming is left," Datt added.

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