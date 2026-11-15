Gunn denies Skydance demanded changes to 'Superman' film on Threads
James Gunn has set the record straight; despite recent buzz, Skydance isn't demanding changes to his new Superman movie.
Gunn called the rumors false on Threads, adding that only a handful of people, including producer Peter Safran, have even seen the film so far.
Corenswet returns 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow'
Superman: Man of Tomorrow lands in theaters July 9, 2027.
David Corenswet is back as Clark Kent/Superman, teaming up (somewhat awkwardly) with Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor to take on Brainiac.