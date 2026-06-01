Gunn reveals 'Man of Tomorrow' Luthor super-suit with Hoult
Entertainment
DC fans, get ready: James Gunn just shared the first look at Lex Luthor's super-suit for his upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow.
The reveal came via X and shows Nicholas Hoult suited up in the super-suit, echoing the concept art from last year.
It's the first real glimpse of Hoult as Luthor alongside David Corenswet's Superman.
'Man of Tomorrow' centers on team-up
Man of Tomorrow centers on an unlikely team-up between Superman and Luthor as they face off against Brainiac.
Gunn says more surprises are coming as filming continues.
The movie follows DC's new lineup: Supergirl lands June 26, 2026, Lanterns arrives in August, and Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters July 9, 2027. So mark your calendars!