Gunn reveals 'Man of Tomorrow' Luthor super-suit with Hoult Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

DC fans, get ready: James Gunn just shared the first look at Lex Luthor's super-suit for his upcoming film, Man of Tomorrow.

The reveal came via X and shows Nicholas Hoult suited up in the super-suit, echoing the concept art from last year.

It's the first real glimpse of Hoult as Luthor alongside David Corenswet's Superman.