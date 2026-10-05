Gunn says he is already working on next film
Entertainment
James Gunn just dropped a hint about his next film project.
When a Threads user asked what's next after Man of Tomorrow, he replied on Threads that he's "already in it," working on another movie while waiting for Tomorrow's now-finished assembly cut.
He didn't say if this new project is DC-related, so fans are left guessing.
DC slates reshaped after 'Supergirl' flop
DC Films has hit some bumps lately: Supergirl flopped at the box office, and several previously announced slate projects have been shelved or scrapped.
Still, Gunn's Man of Tomorrow is set for release next year, Clayface arrives in two weeks, and Creature Commandos Season 2 drops in 2027.
For now, everyone's curious to see what Gunn is cooking up next.