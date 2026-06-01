Gupta criticizes 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever' remixes
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta isn't thrilled about Bollywood's constant song remixes, especially after Chunnari Chunnari and Ucha Lamba Kad Forever dropped.
He wondered aloud on X, "Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes (sic)?"
Both tracks are just updates of classic hits from Biwi No. 1 (1999) and Welcome.
Khan teases Dhawan over song reuse
At the David Dhawan Film Festival, Salman Khan playfully teased Varun Dhawan for reusing his songs, saying, Isne mera ek aur gaana uthaya.
Gupta also wrote on X if Bollywood would get more creative without remixes or sequels.
FYI: Ucha Lamba Kad Forever is part of the upcoming movie Welcome To The Jungle featuring Akshay Kumar and Disha Patani. Catch it in theaters June 26, 2026.