Gupta criticizes 'Chunnari Chunnari' and 'Ucha Lamba Kad Forever' remixes Entertainment Jun 01, 2026

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta isn't thrilled about Bollywood's constant song remixes, especially after Chunnari Chunnari and Ucha Lamba Kad Forever dropped.

He wondered aloud on X, "Film music in 2026: every super-hit from 20 years ago has been remixed and released. My genuine concern: what will they remix in 2046? The remixes (sic)?"

Both tracks are just updates of classic hits from Biwi No. 1 (1999) and Welcome.