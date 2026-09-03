Gupta sues Negi for ₹9cr defamation over 'Aasmani' copying claim

Negi says Aasmani lifted elements like an elderly woman and a vintage car from her work, but Gupta argues these are just common themes anyone can use.

Because of the controversy, Aasmani was pulled from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand.

Now Gupta wants damages, an unconditional apology, and a public retraction, and removal of allegedly defamatory online posts/articles, saying the claims have hurt her career and reputation.