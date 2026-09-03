Gupta sues Negi for ₹9cr defamation over 'Aasmani' copying claim
Actor-filmmaker Sayani Gupta is taking filmmaker Vinita Negi to court, filing a ₹9 crore defamation suit after Negi accused her short film Aasmani of copying ideas from Negi's unfinished documentary Prabha.
The case also names Meta, Reddit, and Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited as defendants.
An application seeking an urgent hearing and interim relief is expected to be listed on September 3, 2026.
'Aasmani' pulled, Gupta seeks apology
Negi says Aasmani lifted elements like an elderly woman and a vintage car from her work, but Gupta argues these are just common themes anyone can use.
Because of the controversy, Aasmani was pulled from the Indian Film Festival of New Zealand.
Now Gupta wants damages, an unconditional apology, and a public retraction, and removal of allegedly defamatory online posts/articles, saying the claims have hurt her career and reputation.