Gupta warns film industry replacing VFX with AI harms creativity
Entertainment
Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta isn't happy about how much the film industry is leaning on artificial intelligence (AI) these days.
He took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that choosing cheap AI over traditional VFX is hurting creativity and artistic quality.
Gupta: cheaper AI idles VFX
Gupta wrote, "We have full VFX pipelines sitting idle while productions reach for AI slop because it's cheaper than hiring people."
He argued that what started as a tool to help artists is now just a shortcut.
Pointing to director Aditya Dhar's dedication, Gupta said real filmmaking takes effort and conviction, not just quick fixes with tech.