Diwali: Gurfateh Pirzada fumes over firecrackers burning his balcony
What's the story
Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who was recently seen in Lust Stories 3, has expressed his anger at the "stupidity of the masses" after firecrackers burnt down his entire balcony and almost an entire room on Diwali. The actor took to Instagram Stories to share images of the damage caused by bursting crackers. He also tagged Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a bid to raise awareness about this issue.
Damage details
'The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding...'
The images shared by Pirzada show his balcony filled with smoke, while the curtains on one side of the bed were pulled aside as other household items were moved as well.
He wrote, "The sheer stupidity of the masses is astounding... crackers burnt my entire balcony and almost my entire room."
"The entire city is burning and is a gas chamber."
AQI concerns
He also shared this post
In addition to sharing images of the damage, Pirzada also posted a screenshot of Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Sunday evening.
The AQI level shot up to 521, indicating a severe level of pollution in the city.
He wrote, "So furious at the insensitivity at display last night."
"For a country obsessed with having kids, we sure don't give a ***k about the air they might inhale," he wrote in another Story on Monday.
Air pollution spike
Mumbai recorded a hazardous level of pollution
Diwali firecrackers caused a massive overnight spike in pollution levels across Mumbai, with Navy Nagar recording an AQI of 497 and several areas crossing 400.
The city was blanketed in a thick haze as pollution levels soared overnight, marking one of the worst air quality spells this season.
Kherwadi recorded the highest AQI among the city's monitoring stations at 264 at 7:00am, per Hindustan Times.
Pollution control measures
Bombay HC had ordered ban on bursting firecrackers in public
In light of the rising air and noise pollution during Diwali, the Bombay High Court had ordered a ban on bursting firecrackers in public places.
This prompted BMC to enlist 237 corporators last Saturday for an awareness campaign about the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers in slums and densely populated neighborhoods.