'Returning with something new': Gurmeet Choudhary hints at big-screen comeback

Choudhary has a massive fan following, thanks to his work in television, reality shows, films, and OTT.

He became a household name with the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where he played Lord Ram opposite Debina Bonnerjee's Sita.

He later starred in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah.

He made his film debut with Khamoshiyan in 2015, followed by big-screen releases such as Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Paltan.