'Returning with something new': Gurmeet Choudhary hints at big-screen comeback
What's the story
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has shared a cryptic post on Ganesh Chaturthi, sparking speculation about his upcoming theatrical project. The actor wrote in his Instagram post, "Once a boy from a small town in Bihar, with a dream bigger than his world. Today, that boy stands at the doorstep of another dream." "With Bappa's blessings, your small-town Bihari boy is returning to the big screen, with something new."
Career progression
Choudhary became a household name with 'Ramayan'
Choudhary has a massive fan following, thanks to his work in television, reality shows, films, and OTT.
He became a household name with the 2008 TV show Ramayan, where he played Lord Ram opposite Debina Bonnerjee's Sita.
He later starred in Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi and Punar Vivah.
He made his film debut with Khamoshiyan in 2015, followed by big-screen releases such as Wajah Tum Ho, Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laaddoo Deewana, and Paltan.
Reality shows and films
His work in reality shows and OTT
Choudhary has also participated in reality television, winning Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and finishing as the first runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.
He later moved into OTT projects, appearing in Commander Karan Saxena and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.
Last year, he announced his upcoming war film The Battle of Shatrughat, co-starring Aarushi Nishank and Siddharth Nigam in lead roles.
Mahesh Manjrekar, Raza Murad, and Zarina Wahab will also play pivotal characters.