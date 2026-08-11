Guru Randhawa donates ₹7L for Assam flood relief amid trolling
What's the story
Punjabi singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa has stepped up to help families affected by the recent Assam floods. He has joined hands with the Sikh Aid Foundation to donate ₹7 lakh for building 35 permanent, flood-proof homes in Upper Assam's Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Nepali Khuti regions. This initiative is part of a larger effort by several public figures, including Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, as well as digital creators Fukra Insaan and Triggered Insaan.
Past donation
His earlier contribution was to provide immediate relief
Randhawa had earlier donated ₹5 lakh to the Hello Life Foundation, which provided immediate relief in the form of food, clothing, medical supplies, and other essentials for displaced families.
His latest contribution goes beyond immediate relief by supporting the construction of elevated and climate-resilient homes that will provide long-term safety and stability for affected families.
Philanthropic efforts
He has a history of supporting disaster relief
Randhawa has a history of supporting disaster relief and humanitarian causes.
During the Punjab floods, he set up relief camps in Dera Baba Nanak and Dharowali.
His team also funded the rebuilding of damaged homes, provided cattle feed, and distributed quality wheat seeds to flood-hit farmers.
He donated ₹20 lakh from his personal savings to the PM-CARES Fund during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Controversy
On the other hand, he's being trolled for 'Fine Shyt'
Meanwhile, the singer is facing trolling and backlash over his latest song Fine Shyt.
The music video, which was released on August 6, has been criticized for allegedly sexualizing workspaces.
Despite the controversy, Randhawa remains unfazed and shared a video of himself driving a Porsche on an empty road in a desert.
He wrote on Instagram: "Guilty as charged of making songs that repeat in your head forever."