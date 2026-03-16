Gwyneth Paltrow makes 1st Oscars appearance since 2015

Paltrow's film leads the nominations this year

While she wasn't up for an award herself, Paltrow was set to present at the ceremony as her film Marty Supreme snagged nine nominations, including Best Picture.

Co-star Timothee Chalamet is up for Best Actor, and Josh Safdie was recognized for directing, writing, and editing.

In another cool twist for fashion lovers: the Ralph & Russo dress Paltrow wore to the 2015 Oscars is now up for auction, highlighting her ongoing impact on both film and style.