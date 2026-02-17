Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin clears bullying, school expulsion rumors
Apple Martin, daughter of Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow, is in the spotlight after a viral video from Le Bal des Debutantes in Paris sparked accusations that she bullied another debutante, while separate online rumors suggested she had been expelled from school.
The clip showed her jokingly interrupting Alienor Loppin de Montmort's photo moment, leading to "mean girl" accusations online.
Apple Martin denies bullying allegations
Addressing the backlash on Instagram, Apple called the story "completely false," saying, "I have never been expelled from any school, especially not for bullying anyone."
She added that people who know her understand she isn't that kind of person.
Alienor Loppin de Montmort defended Apple
Alienor Loppin de Montmort herself defended Apple in an interview with People, saying she's "[Apple's] genuinely the nicest girl ever!" and didn't deserve any of the negativity.
According to Alienor, Apple was kind to everyone at the event.