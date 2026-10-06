Gypsy Rose Blanchard called late ex-fiance 'soulmate' at Louisiana viewing
Entertainment
Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her complicated past, attended an intimate, private viewing in Louisiana honoring her late ex-fiance Ken Urker.
Close family, including their daughter, Aurora, and Urker's relatives, gathered to remember him.
Even though they had split up before his passing, Gypsy wore a necklace he'd given her and called him an "amazing father" and her "soulmate."
Ken Urker died of suspected overdose
Blanchard said Urker died of a suspected overdose on his 34th birthday.
After the intimate, private viewing, Gypsy took some quiet time to say goodbye while the family met for lunch at IHOP.
Their daughter, Aurora, was also there to honor her dad.