Haasan wins Bombay High Court order to remove AI deepfakes
Entertainment
Shruti Haasan just scored a big win in court after AI-generated deepfake videos of her popped up online without her OK.
The Bombay High Court ordered the removal of material identified as fake by Shruti Haasan, recognizing how serious this kind of misuse is for someone's privacy and reputation.
Bombay court: deepfakes harm privacy rights
The judge pointed out that AI fakes spread super fast and can really damage a person's image or career: money alone cannot fix that.
The court also stressed that messing with someone's identity like this goes against basic rights, highlighting why stronger digital protections are needed right now.