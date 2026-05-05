Hadid says Cooper and daughter Khai inspire Met Gala modeling Entertainment May 05, 2026

Gigi Hadid got a little personal at the 2026 Met Gala, sharing that both Bradley Cooper and her daughter Khai inspire her when she's modeling.

She told Vogue, "I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life."