Hadid says Cooper and daughter Khai inspire Met Gala modeling
Entertainment
Gigi Hadid got a little personal at the 2026 Met Gala, sharing that both Bradley Cooper and her daughter Khai inspire her when she's modeling.
She told Vogue, "I try to bring my mind to a happy place. What we do in our job is go to a happy place, think of happy thoughts and the smile comes through the eyes and it makes you come to life."
Hadid and Cooper's 1st Met Gala
Hadid and Cooper have been quietly dating for almost three years, first going public on Instagram at her 30th birthday last year.
Both are parents: Gigi has five-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik, and Bradley has eight-year-old Lea with ex Irina Shayk.
This was their first Met Gala together as a couple after keeping things pretty low-key until now.