'Hai Jawaani Toh...' first-look drops on this day

The release of David Dhawan 's upcoming romantic comedy, Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan , Pooja Hegde , and Mrunal Thakur , has been pushed to June 12. The film was earlier scheduled for a June 5 release but got postponed due to Toxic changing its premiere date to June 4. The news was confirmed by the production house Tips Films last month, announcing the new release date. Now, we have got an update about its first look.

Star cast Film to also feature Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, Maniesh Paul The first look of the film will be unveiled on April 13, as announced by Varun on his Instagram Stories. He has also been sharing pictures with his leading ladies online. The movie features Mouni Roy, Chunky Panday, and Maniesh Paul in pivotal roles. The movie promises to be a delightful mix of drama and comedy.

Film details Film's title inspired by 'Biwi No. 1' song? With Dhawan, known for films like Judwaa and Biwi No. 1, at the helm and Ramesh Taurani producing under TIPS Films, this film promises to be a vibrant journey. The film's title is believed to be inspired by the song Ishq Sona Hai from Dhawan's 1999 hit Biwi No. 1 which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

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