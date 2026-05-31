'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': How much did Varun, Mrunal charge?
What's the story
The much-anticipated romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is set to hit theaters on June 5. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Ahead of its release, reports have surfaced revealing the alleged salaries of the star-studded cast. Here's how much each actor reportedly earned.
Lead actor's fee
Varun was reportedly highest-paid actor with ₹30cr
Varun is said to have charged a whopping ₹30cr for his role in the comedy. This figure marks a substantial increase from some of his previous projects. Reports suggest that he was paid around ₹10cr for Border 2, while he allegedly received ₹15cr for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The upcoming film reportedly has an estimated budget of ₹55cr.
Female leads' fees
Looking at female leads and supporting cast
Thakur, who plays a central role in the film, has reportedly secured a fee of ₹5cr. Meanwhile, Hegde is said to have charged ₹4cr for her role as Preet. The project also stars Mouni Roy in a pivotal role; she is speculated to have minted ₹1.5cr. Chunky Panday reportedly charged ₹90L, while Rakesh Bedi is rumored to have earned ₹70L for his part.
Director-son duo
Varun on his father directing again
This project marks Varun's fourth professional collaboration with his father. They have previously worked on Main Tera Hero, Coolie No. 1, and Judwaa 2. At the trailer launch event in Mumbai, Varun expressed his excitement about Dhawan returning to film direction at 74. He said, "It is amazing that this man is actually making a film at this age and at a time when we are questioning cinema." The comedy-drama also stars Maniesh Paul and Jimmy Shergill in key roles.