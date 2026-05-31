'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq...': How much did Varun, Mrunal charge?

The much-anticipated romantic comedy, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, is set to hit theaters on June 5. Directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan , the movie stars Varun Dhawan , Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. Ahead of its release, reports have surfaced revealing the alleged salaries of the star-studded cast. Here's how much each actor reportedly earned.

Lead actor's fee Varun was reportedly highest-paid actor with ₹30cr Varun is said to have charged a whopping ₹30cr for his role in the comedy. This figure marks a substantial increase from some of his previous projects. Reports suggest that he was paid around ₹10cr for Border 2, while he allegedly received ₹15cr for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The upcoming film reportedly has an estimated budget of ₹55cr.

Female leads' fees Looking at female leads and supporting cast Thakur, who plays a central role in the film, has reportedly secured a fee of ₹5cr. Meanwhile, Hegde is said to have charged ₹4cr for her role as Preet. The project also stars Mouni Roy in a pivotal role; she is speculated to have minted ₹1.5cr. Chunky Panday reportedly charged ₹90L, while Rakesh Bedi is rumored to have earned ₹70L for his part.

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