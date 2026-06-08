Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' nears ₹25cr mark after 3 days

Controversy

Controversy surrounding the film

The film has also been mired in a legal and ethical dispute with veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. He has accused the team of recreating and using two songs (Ishq Sona Hai, Chunnari Chunnari) from his film Biwi No. 1 without permission. Calling it an ethical issue, Bhagnani said, "How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry." The film marks David Dhawan's last directorial before retirement.