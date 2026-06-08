Varun's 'Hai Jawani Toh...' nears ₹25cr mark after 3 days
What's the story
The comedy-drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur, has had a lukewarm start at the box office. Despite a wide release across over 2,500 screens in India on Friday, the film's earnings have been modest. The latest report from Sacnilk suggests that it earned ₹9 crore on its third day (Sunday), taking its total India net collection to ₹24 crore.
Box office details
Film's occupancy rate during weekend
The film opened with ₹7.5 crore on Friday and then collected the same amount on Saturday. Despite being one of the widest releases for a Hindi comedy in recent times, audience turnout has been underwhelming. Sacnilk reported that occupancy started at around 10% during morning shows and gradually improved throughout the day, peaking at 36% for night shows.
Film overview
Story of 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
The film revolves around Jass (Dhawan), whose wife Bani (Thakur) insists on a divorce because he wants a baby but she doesn't. Jass eventually finds solace in Preet (Hegde). However, things take a turn when both women end up pregnant with his child. Produced by Tips Films, the movie also stars Mouni Roy, Kubbra Sait, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding the film
The film has also been mired in a legal and ethical dispute with veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. He has accused the team of recreating and using two songs (Ishq Sona Hai, Chunnari Chunnari) from his film Biwi No. 1 without permission. Calling it an ethical issue, Bhagnani said, "How can you shoot the same songs for another producer? There has to be ethics in the industry." The film marks David Dhawan's last directorial before retirement.