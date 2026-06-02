'Hai Jawani...' slashes ticket prices by 50% on opening day
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, is set to hit theaters on Friday. To boost its opening-day collection, the makers are offering a 50% discount on tickets for the first day of release. The offer is valid for bookings made through BookMyShow and comes with certain conditions.
Offer specifics
How to avail of the discount?
To avail of the 50% discount, viewers must book two tickets priced at up to ₹200 each. The offer is only applicable on Friday, the film's release day. This strategy could potentially attract more audiences to watch Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and ensure a robust opening-day collection, reported Bollywood Hungama.
Star-studded lineup
About 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai'
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai boasts a star-studded cast including Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur, Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Mouni Roy, and Jimmy Sheirgill, among others. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani under Tips Films. It is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the season given its comic genre and intriguing plot.