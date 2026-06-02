'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' releases on Friday

'Hai Jawani...' slashes ticket prices by 50% on opening day

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:47 pm Jun 02, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

The much-anticipated film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, is set to hit theaters on Friday. To boost its opening-day collection, the makers are offering a 50% discount on tickets for the first day of release. The offer is valid for bookings made through BookMyShow and comes with certain conditions.