CBFC clears 'Hai Jawani...' with multiple cuts, blurs condom brand

The much-anticipated Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai , directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan , underwent a few changes before its release, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently suggested several edits to the movie, including blurring a condom brand name and muting flavor names associated with it. The film stars Varun Dhawan , Mrunal Thakur , and Pooja Hegde .

Edits CBFC asked to mute, blur several portions CBFC asked for certain dialogues to be changed, as some words were deemed inappropriate. They also objected to a visual showing an obscene hand gesture. A scene featuring the names of England cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes was also edited down to six seconds. The board recommended reframing a dance sequence where the undergarments of female performers were visible.

Certification Film gets U/A 16+ certificate After making all the necessary changes, the makers were handed over the censor certificate on May 27. The film has been given a U/A 16+ certificate by CBFC. It has a runtime of 136 minutes and 40 seconds, or approximately two hours and 17 minutes. The movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner.

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