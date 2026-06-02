CBFC clears 'Hai Jawani...' with multiple cuts, blurs condom brand
What's the story
The much-anticipated Bollywood film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, underwent a few changes before its release, reported Bollywood Hungama. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) recently suggested several edits to the movie, including blurring a condom brand name and muting flavor names associated with it. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde.
Edits
CBFC asked to mute, blur several portions
CBFC asked for certain dialogues to be changed, as some words were deemed inappropriate. They also objected to a visual showing an obscene hand gesture. A scene featuring the names of England cricketers Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes was also edited down to six seconds. The board recommended reframing a dance sequence where the undergarments of female performers were visible.
Certification
Film gets U/A 16+ certificate
After making all the necessary changes, the makers were handed over the censor certificate on May 27. The film has been given a U/A 16+ certificate by CBFC. It has a runtime of 136 minutes and 40 seconds, or approximately two hours and 17 minutes. The movie is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films banner.
Details
Everything to know about the film
The film is a comedy entertainer, a genre Dhawan has been delivering for decades. Apart from the lead actors, it also features Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mouni Roy, Rakesh Bedi, Ali Asgar, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 5.